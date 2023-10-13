Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 708,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $165,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

