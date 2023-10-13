Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 0.2%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 12,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 22,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

