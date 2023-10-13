Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,439,500 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 2,726,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,395.0 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of VIMGF remained flat at C$2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.15. Vimian Group AB has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$2.25.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vimian Group AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.