Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,439,500 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 2,726,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,395.0 days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VIMGF remained flat at C$2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.15. Vimian Group AB has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$2.25.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

