Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1182970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,601,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

