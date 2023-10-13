Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 7,294 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 204.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 2,644.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period.

DFEN opened at $15.99 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.99.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

