Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $514.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $525.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

