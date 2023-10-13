Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,730 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.