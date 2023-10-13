Virtu Financial LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

