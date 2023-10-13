Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $13.97 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.