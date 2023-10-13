Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

