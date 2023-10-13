Virtu Financial LLC Invests $946,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $57,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

