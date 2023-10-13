Virtu Financial LLC Invests $993,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.3 %

BGNE opened at $176.23 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $138.64 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average of $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Macquarie began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.46.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

