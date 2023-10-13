Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $505.72 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.10.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

