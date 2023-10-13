Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vital Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

