Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 13,832 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 3.85% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $53.01.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

