Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 30,812 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.