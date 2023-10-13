Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

