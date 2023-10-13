Virtu Financial LLC Takes $915,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $23.43 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

