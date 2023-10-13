Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 3.48% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.