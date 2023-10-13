Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fluence Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 81,917 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLNC. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of FLNC opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

