Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

