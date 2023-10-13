Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vision Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VENG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Vision Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $130.50.
About Vision Energy
