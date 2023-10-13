Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $158.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.86.

NASDAQ VC opened at $134.86 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 844.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

