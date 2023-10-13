VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. 10,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 138.79%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

