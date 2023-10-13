Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of Voestalpine stock remained flat at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter.
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
