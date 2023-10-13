Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VWAGY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 261,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

