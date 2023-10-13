Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 541.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

IAE stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

