VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

