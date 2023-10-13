W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $735.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.23 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger



W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

