Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WJX

Wajax Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WJX opened at C$29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.73. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$17.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.65.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wajax will post 4.1790393 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.