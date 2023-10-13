Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WJX
Wajax Stock Down 1.6 %
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wajax will post 4.1790393 earnings per share for the current year.
Wajax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.