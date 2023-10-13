Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.40

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.40 and last traded at C$30.41, with a volume of 60166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Wajax Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.73. The firm has a market cap of C$642.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 4.1790393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Featured Articles

