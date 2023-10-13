Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

