Washington Federal, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

