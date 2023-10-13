WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 153.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $258.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.49. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

