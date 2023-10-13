WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.