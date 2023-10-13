WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.