WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

STT stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.