WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 152.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 584,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,745 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

