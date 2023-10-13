WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

