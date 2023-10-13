WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

