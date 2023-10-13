WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

