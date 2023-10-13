WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

NYSE AFL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

