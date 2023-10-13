WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 142 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 304.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $151.32 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

