WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 170 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

