WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.