WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 563 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $373,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

