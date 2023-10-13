WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $610.51 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $613.00. The company has a market cap of $579.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

