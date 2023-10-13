WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $121.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

