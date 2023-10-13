WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0454 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $153.13 million and $12.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,063,059,309 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,966,875 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

