Waycross Investment Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Waycross Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned about 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.21. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $16.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

